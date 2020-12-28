Russia Petrov’s assassination of Vyborg’s son-in-law, who was shot at the sauna pier, may never be over, acquaintances met by HS estimate

The rich and influential businessman Alexander Petrov was shot in Vyborg two months ago on the pier of his villa across the river. According to Petrov’s acquaintances interviewed by HS, the murder seems to remain a mystery.

Vyborg

Vyborg the life of the elite was shaken two months ago when one of its members, a lavish businessman, a municipal politician Aleksandr Petrov was shot in his villa in the middle of a sauna night.

Petrov’s office on the second floor of Hotel Vyborg has since been empty, but the city’s rich people continue their meetings to the former model in the lobby restaurant of the city center hotel.