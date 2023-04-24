The son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov fought in the Wagner in the war in Ukraine. Perhaps. Actually, maybe not. The story of Nikolay Peskov comes under the spotlight in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While Moscow is constantly looking for soldiers, as shown by the commercials broadcast on TV and online, the country’s elites are trying to demonstrate that the ‘sons of’ are also doing their part.

According to Russian media, Nikolay Peskov, 33, served the country wearing the uniform of Wagner, the mercenary company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. “I considered it my duty. I couldn’t sit on the bench and watch friends and other people go there,” he said according to Pravda. “When I went there, I had to change my last name. Nobody knew who I was.” Peskov jr would have worn the uniform for 6 months in Luhansk according to the reconstruction also confirmed by Prigozhin. The scion would have been enrolled in the artillery departments, with tasks related in particular to supply after about 3 weeks of training.

The story obviously also aroused the attention of the Ukrainian media. On the Telegram channels linked to Kiev, therefore, here are other elements that would cast doubt on the Russian version. The presence of Peskov jr at the front would not be reconciled with the fines that, in Moscow, the young man allegedly received for driving his electric car. Furthermore, one of the photos exhibited by the spokesman’s son to corroborate his story would instead be an image extrapolated from an interview that Vladimir Solovyov, the prince of Russian TV propagandist, made in January with a mercenary, his face covered in front of the camera.