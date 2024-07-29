Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Kiev’s troops are under immense pressure in the Ukraine war. This makes the successes all the more important: The 79th Brigade managed to repel a Russian attack – and to strike back.

Kurakhivka – In the Ukraine war, the troops Kiev’s continues to face major challenges. The ongoing shortage of weapons and ammunition makes defense against the Russian war of aggression difficult. Nevertheless, the 79th Brigade of the Ukrainian Army apparently managed to defend itself against a Russian attack in the Donetsk region – with massive losses for Russia.

Ukraine War: 79th Brigade repels Russian attack

The 79th Brigade or Parachute Brigade belongs to the Ukrainian Air Force. This unit, also known as the 79th Separate Tavrish Air Assault Brigade of Mykolaiv, informed on Sunday (28 July) on Telegram about their successful defense against a Russian attack. “Three [russische] Armored personnel carriers launched the attack with a landing party under the cover of a tank,” the report said. ArmyInformA video published on YouTube by , the news agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, is intended to document the course of the fighting.

Ukrainian drones apparently destroy Russian tanks: losses could run into the millions

According to the brigade’s report, a mine destroyed one of the Russian tanks immediately. Another infantry fighting vehicle was “hunted” and “torn apart” with a drone, it said. “The other two Russian armored vehicles fled the battlefield.” The brigade said it pursued those soldiers who were able to escape from the burning vehicles. The information could not be independently verified.

The exact location of the latest attack on the positions of the 79th Brigade was not disclosed in the Ukrainian army’s post. According to the news website Live UA Map It could be a position near Kurakhovka (also known as Kurachivka) in Donetsk Oblast, about 100 kilometers south of Bakhmut. In the past, there had already been reports of drone strikes against Russian tanks, which resulted in millions of dollars in losses for Russia.

Front line in the Ukraine war: Kiev’s troops recapture lost positions

Elsewhere, too, the Ukraine recently recorded individual successes: In the Donetsk region, in the direction of Siversk, for example, Kiev’s troops recaptured lost positions, as the US war experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Monday (28 July) in their daily Management report reported. But Ukrainian troops are under pressure on several sections of the more than 1,200-kilometer-long front. The Russian forces, for their part, have made progress, particularly on the front line northwest of Avdiivka, west of Donetsk and in the Zaporizhia region, the ISW added.