The Makeyev State Rocket Center has patented the appearance of a line of super-heavy carriers for launches to the Moon and Mars. The description is published on the website of Rospatent. RIA News…

The line consists of three rockets with a payload capacity of 53 tons, 106 tons and 160 tons to low-earth orbit. It is noted that carriers with a carrying capacity of about and above 100 tons are called super-heavy according to the international classification. “The given data indicate the possibility of using the proposed space rockets for the study of the planets of the solar system, in particular the moon and Mars,” the explanation says.

It is noted that the proposed media are not reusable. However, the maximum version of the rocket should break the record for carrying capacity of the super-heavy rocket Saturn V, which was used to carry out manned missions to the moon.