The Duma, the Russian Chamber of Deputies, approved this Wednesday (31) a law that stipulates the confiscation of assets of those who commit crimes against national security, including the dissemination of negative information about the Russian Army.

“Anyone who tries to destroy Russia, who betrays it, must receive his deserved punishment and repair the damage caused to the country at the cost of his own property,” said Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin on his Telegram channel.

Under the new law, money, securities and assets used to finance activities that threaten the security of the Russian Federation will be seized. The dissemination of alleged false information about the Army, calls for extremist actions and against the territorial integrity of Russia, as well as public actions that seek to discredit the Armed Forces, will also be punished.

Asset confiscation will also be applied to those guilty of publicly supporting the imposition of sanctions against Russia and its citizens, as well as those who facilitate compliance with decisions of international organizations in which Moscow does not participate.

The rehabilitation of Nazism, a crime already covered by the Russian Penal Code, will also be punished with the expropriation of goods and properties.

Volodin and 395 other deputies authored the law, which many compared to Soviet-era confiscations. “We do not propose such confiscation. We have no desire to return to Soviet confiscation. We do not need it,” replied Pavel Krasheninnkov, chairman of the Duma committee on legislation.

The deputy stated that the Soviet Union applied the confiscation of assets as “a kind of punishment”, in reference to the repression of those considered “enemies of the people”. Instead, he added, Russia will implement it as “a measure of a criminal nature,” since only “the body of the crime” and the money received from committing that same crime will be confiscated.

In addition to all the points discussed, the project will allow citizens who commit these crimes to be deprived of their honorary titles.

Volodin said his country would also confiscate the assets of hostile countries if the European Union (EU) channels the benefits of Russian assets frozen under war sanctions into the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The current Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU reported this Monday (29) that the 27 countries of the bloc had reached a political agreement on the use of extraordinary profits generated by these Russian assets.

In the EU there are around 200 billion euros (more than R$1 trillion) in Russian Central Bank reserves and close to 30 billion (R$161 billion) in private assets, which are immobilized mainly in financial institutions holding securities, the large majority in the Belgian Euroclear. (With EFE Agency)