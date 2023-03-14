The Russian Chamber of Deputies (Duma) approved this Tuesday (14) a legal amendment that punishes with up to 15 years in prison the dissemination of “false information” about volunteers and mercenaries participating in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

In addition, it also stipulates sentences of up to seven years in prison for anyone who discredits any participant in the so-called “special military operation”.

The amendments seek to extend the existing regulations for members of the Armed Forces to all campaign participants, including the Wagner Group mercenaries, very active in the neighboring country.

According to the chairman of the Duma Security Committee, Vasily Piskaryov, the founder of Wagner, the businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, had formally asked the speaker of the Chamber, Vyacheslav Volodin, that measures be taken to protect the members of the company that in recent months has recruited thousands of prisoners.

“Today is the moment of truth. All those who today, risking their lives, guarantee the security of the country and its citizens, are protected from provocations and lies,” said Vyacheslav Volodin.

The president of the lower house, who led the initiative to change laws passed last year in the first months of fighting, emphasized that such behavior is “inadmissible” and must be punished with the full weight of the law.

In addition to the maximum sentence of 15 years for false information, those convicted must pay fines of up to 5 million rubles (about $66,000).

Deputies also modified the administrative code so that individuals who discredit any participant in the military campaign are fined 50,000 rubles (about $660).

Penal sanctions will only be applied if the offender has committed an administrative offense within a period of one year.

The amendments still need to be approved by the Federation Council or Senate and enacted by President Vladimir Putin, which is taken for granted.

Although he has not decided to legally recognize the figure of private military companies, Putin has recently supported granting subsidies to mercenary families.

Prigozhin is at odds with the Russian Defense Ministry and General Staff, whom he has accused of negligence, of trying to steal Wagner’s victories and of refusing to supply him with ammunition.

Recently, Prigozhin, whose assault units are the only ones to have made territorial gains in recent months in Ukraine, admitted to having received the requested ammunition.