The Russian Parliament approved this Tuesday (11) a law that prohibits the departure of the drafted country, whether conscripts or reservists mobilized in the context of the current war against Ukraine.

The law imposes this restriction on those called up from the moment they receive the corresponding notification until their presentation to the recruitment service.

Russians have a two-week deadline to appear once they have been notified of their obligation to serve.

In addition, if the affected person does not appear at the enrollment center within 20 days, the driver’s license, the purchase of real estate or loan applications will be temporarily restricted.

From now on, the military will be able to send notifications not only in writing, but also electronically to the citizen’s personal account on the public services portal.

Although 394 deputies approved the motion and only one abstained, the communists claimed to have received a document of several hundred pages with the amendments shortly before the vote.

However, Speaker of Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin asked all MPs to support the amendments without discussion.

According to its authors, the law tries to correct the numerous mistakes made during the partial mobilization ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which caused the mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of Russians.

“In our view, these amendments will contribute to social justice. And service in the Armed Forces is not just a sacred duty, but an honorable constitutional obligation,” said Andrey Kartapolov, co-author of the law.

He argued that the law will allow “those who fulfill their duty and obligation to be in the same conditions as those who dodge”.

The document also creates a unique electronic record of men of military age, so that no one can argue that they did not have proof that they received the official notification.

Although the notification is considered given a week after registration, this has not stopped some Russians from already unsubscribing from the public services portal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied in a press conference that the approval of this law paves the way for a second mobilization and assured that it is directly linked to the military register, which, he admitted, must be modernized.

In September 2022, Putin called up 300,000 reservists, although one of the points of his decree is secret, which opens the door to a new mobilization campaign.