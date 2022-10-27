The Kremlin’s war against everything it labels as “Western culture” has taken its repression of universal rights among its own population to a new level. The Russian State Duma, the lower house, has approved a new version of its “law against LGTBIQ propaganda”. Once it comes into force, not only will any statement in favor of “relationships or sexual preferences” of that group in front of minors be prohibited, but it will also be banned among adults; and censorship will even reach all cultural works, from movies to books. For the legislators and the Russian president himself, Vladimir Putin, it is about defending “the borders” against the “satanism” of the West.

The Russian Parliament has approved this Thursday the bill in the first of the three readings that must be made of the document. To further delve into what sociologists call a “wedge problem”, a debate that divides society and allows attention to be distracted from other issues, such as wars, legislators have included in the reform package a toughening of punishments for crimes of pedophilia, a psychiatric disorder that attempts to relate to the LGTBIQ community.

More information

All the parties that make up the parliamentary arc have participated in the drafting of the law. “We have made a decision solely in the interest of our citizens, in the interest of our country,” House Speaker Viacheslav Volodin said during the session. The statement released by the Duma highlights that, “according to surveys, 16% of Europeans aged 14 to 29 identify themselves as LGTBIQ.” In Russia, the age of majority is 18 years. “We must do everything possible to protect our children and those who want to live a normal life. Everything else is sin, sodomy, darkness, and our country is fighting against this,” added Volodin.

The promoter of the law, the head of the committee for information policy, Alexander Jinshtein, went further on his Telegram channel. “Our initiative is not an act of censorship, we do not prohibit the mention of LGTBIQ people as a phenomenon; we precisely prohibit propaganda”, he affirmed before assuring that this is a way of “defending our borders” and “protecting the birth rate” of a country that has mobilized hundreds of thousands of men for war.

“The special military operation takes place not only on the battlefields, but also in the minds of the people, in their minds and souls (…) this once again demonstrates our clash of civilizations with the West, where a consciousness is being formed of the superiority of non-traditional and transgender sexual orientation as an individualizing factor,” said Jinshtein.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The Duma titled its statement Approval of the bill for the protection of traditional values. This minority has always been an obsession for the Kremlin. President Vladimir Putin could not help but refer to her during his address to the nation on the annexation of Ukraine’s territories on September 30. “Do we want to have here, in our country, instead of a father and a mother, a father number one, father number two and father number three? Are they completely crazy there?”, he addressed his citizens, to whom he asked “Do we really want perversions that lead to the degradation and extinction of children to be imposed in our schools? That they supposedly inculcate other genders, in addition to women and men, and offer them the change of sex? For Putin, respecting the freedom of this minority meant “a suppression of freedom that takes on the characteristics of an inverse religion, absolute Satanism.” In contrast, the president swore to promise “traditional faith and values” against the United States and Europe, whose battlefield he currently considers Ukraine.

New wave of restrictions

The new law prohibits advertising from displaying “non-traditional sexual relationships or preferences,” and films advocating them will not receive permission to show them. Movies like Rocketman they’ve suffered major snips before when they hit Russian cinemas, and a year ago, a hugely popular food chain apologized for “hurting” citizens by showing a lesbian couple in an ad. The two women were forced to flee the country due to the campaign of harassment unleashed against them.

On the other hand, content favorable to the LGTBIQ community can only be accessed on payment platforms when the user’s age can be verified by means of a special code; and news aggregators with more than a million users, and social networks with more than half a million, will have to remove all posts about it.

Regarding classic works, Jinshtein assured that books like Lolita, by Vladimir Nabokov, “cannot be propaganda” because the ban pursues “the dissemination of information aimed at the formation of non-traditional sexual attitudes”. However, the booksellers warn that the final decision will depend on how a court judges this arbitrariness.

For defending the group in front of adults, the law contemplates fines of up to 400,000 rubles (almost 6,500 euros at current exchange rates), 800,000 in the case of civil servants (about 12,800 euros); and the suspension of the activity of the company that displayed these messages for 90 days. The fines will be higher if there are minors in front, and foreigners will be expelled from the country in all cases.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.