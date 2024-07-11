Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 22:28

Russia’s parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that would raise income taxes for the wealthy in a move to help the government fund its war with Ukraine. The tax reform is expected to bring Russia 2.6 trillion rubles ($29 billion) in additional federal revenues by 2025.

The legislation, which provides for a progressive tax on personal income, is a major change from the flat-rate tax, which was widely credited with improving revenue collections after its introduction in 2001.

The bill calls for a 13 percent tax on income up to 2.4 million rubles ($27,500) per year. For income above that amount, an increasingly higher tax rate would apply, with the maximum rate of 22 percent for income over 50 million rubles ($573,000). The legislation also calls for an increase in the corporate income tax rate from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Endorsed in the third final reading by the lower house, the Duma, and hours later by the upper house, the Russian Federation Council, the bill was forwarded for signature by President Vladimir Putin – the last step before becoming law.