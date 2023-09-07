Home page politics

Years ago, Russia acquired a piece of land on the Black Sea in Bulgaria. Formerly a holiday complex, the doors are now locked – an ex-minister suspects espionage.

Kamchiya – On the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria lies a stretch of beach whose unusual owner has hoisted the idyll in the middle of the Ukraine war onto the geopolitical stage: Moscow acquired the land at the mouth of the Kamchiya River and now has a leisure complex right on the Black Sea, like Radio FreeEurope reported. Even Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned Kamchiya as an important sphere of influence in one of his speeches. Experts are critical of Russia’s land section in the middle of NATO and EU territory.

Ukraine war: That’s why Russia owns a stretch of land on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast

Foreign actors were not allowed to buy land in Bulgaria at the turn of the millennium. But Russia managed to use a trick: a company was registered in Bulgaria, which actually belonged to the Moscow city administration, and the land near Kamchija was gradually bought up by the Bulgarian state company “Balkanturist”. From 2003, Moscow initially began to acquire small plots of land, but apparently the Kremlin was getting hungrier. In 2008, the Bulgarian government sold almost 80 hectares in the village of Bliznatsi to Moscow for just 9.7 levs (about 6.8 euros at the time) per square meter, as if from one Investigative report of the portal Dvevenik from the year 2020 emerges.

“A comparison with the prices of similar plots of land at the same time shows that these sold for several hundred euros per square meter,” the report continues, calling it one of the “most scandalous deals involving state property” in the country’s post-communist era. The Bulgarian government of then Prime Minister Sergey Stanishev also provided 7.7 million levs (about 3.9 million euros at the time) for the construction of a ten-kilometer water pipeline to the complex and paid for this from Bulgarian state coffers.

Kamchiya complex closes its doors – and gets on the agenda of the Russian President

Officially, the leisure complex of hotels, sports facilities, schools, swimming pools and a planetarium is a vacation spot and a “cultural and humanitarian playground” for Russian children who can spend their holidays there. It is only logical that the complex also serves to represent Russia’s interests in Europe, he said Dvevenik– Report further. “Most of the tourists were children, WWII veterans and single mothers,” Emanuil Manolov, mayor of the municipality of Avren in the Kamchiya region, told the newspaper Radio FreeEurope. Most recently, however, the holiday paradise was in the red, and the situation was exacerbated by the Corona crisis.

In late 2019, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that the Russian National Security Council was discussing transferring ownership of the resort complex to the Russian state “in the presence of President Vladimir Putin”. Kamchiya was a “soft power tool” for the Kremlin, it was said at the time. Soft power is a form of exercising political power that works through being a role model, being attractive and communicating one’s own norms and values, explains die Federal Agency for Civic Education.

Last year, the Moscow city administration announced that it would close the complex “due to the difficult geopolitical situation”. Since then, the doors of the spas, swimming pools and event halls have remained locked, and a private security service has been guarding the site Radio FreeEurope reported.

Experts warn, but are not heard: ‘Things could happen’

The Ukraine war has been raging for over a year, but with Kamchiya Russia still has a piece of land in the middle of NATO and EU territory in its possession. Activists and former Bulgarian officials have therefore recently tried to convince their country’s government to win back the area. “The Bulgarian state has no way of controlling what is happening there. And we believe that Kamchiya is being used for purposes that threaten our national security,” warned an expert in an interview Radio FreeEurope. “Things could happen inside the complex that the Bulgarian authorities don’t know about,” said lawyer Vassil Tankov.

“The fact that Russia is using its embassies abroad for espionage purposes should serve as a warning to the Bulgarian government,” said former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Solomon Passy on the issue. Russia uses almost all of its facilities abroad for espionage, the ex-minister points out. But the warnings seem to go unheeded: At present, there is no information about possible threats to Bulgaria’s national security emanating from the Kamchiya complex, the country’s National Council of Ministers said in a response to a request from Radio FreeEurope.

Lawyers argue, among other things, that at the time of the purchase, foreign players were not allowed to buy land in Bulgaria and that the deal with Russia was therefore obsolete. At the same time, however, experts admit that it is not easy to provide legal proof of fraudulent intent. This makes it difficult to free the country from the hands of the Kremlin by legal means.