The UAE has long been India’s largest exporter of naphtha, which is used to manufacture petrochemicals that eventually turn into plastics and polyester fibres, while India previously bought small quantities of Russian naphtha due to high logistical costs.

But falling prices for Russian supplies this year following sanctions imposed by the European Union on Moscow’s fuel imports, combined with the rising cost of natural gas, have Indian factories eager to buy naphtha.

Vortexa oil analytics data showed that India shipped 2.1 million tons of naphtha from January to September, of which 37 percent, or 770,000 tons, was produced by Russian origin, compared to 154,000 tons in all of 2022.

In comparison, Vortexa said naphtha supplies from the UAE to India fell to 686,000 tons in the January-September period from about 697,000 tons in the first nine months of last year.

Data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed that India imported about 750,000 tons of Russian naphtha in the first nine months of 2023, up from only about 185,000 tons in all of 2022, and one or two small packages in 2019 and 2017.

Data from the London Stock Exchange Group also revealed that India imported about 670,000 tons of naphtha from the UAE in the period from January to September, down from about 726,000 tons in the same period last year.