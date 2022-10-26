RIA Novosti: Kyiv plans to use a “dirty bomb” over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant under the guise of an Iskander missile

Ukraine has already made a dummy of the Russian Iskander missile to organize a provocation using a “dirty bomb”. This is reported RIA News citing own source.

According to a source of the agency, Kyiv allegedly planned to blow up a dummy stuffed with nuclear waste over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. At the same time, the blown up model would be presented as a “downed Russian missile.”

“After the dummy is knocked down, the Kyiv authorities intend to show the Western and Ukrainian media fragments of the mock-up and electronic elements of the alleged Iskander missile in order to convince the Western public that Russia is guilty,” RIA Novosti interlocutor outlined a possible scenario for the development of events.

Related materials:

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was aware of Ukraine’s plans to use a “dirty bomb”.

This was also stated in the Ministry of Defense. They clarified that Kyiv has a scientific base for creating such a device. They emphasized that the bomb could be made at the scientific base of the Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology – the one that participated in the USSR nuclear program.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO allies reject Russia’s statements about Ukraine’s intention to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory with the aim of subsequently blaming Moscow for this.