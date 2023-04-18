With a statement released on its official website, Fiba World explained the selection criteria for the five pre-Olympic tournaments, scheduled from 12 to 20 August, from which as many national teams will come out to access the Paris 2024 Games. The news, already time in the The news is that the world basketball assembly has excluded Russia from participating in the tournament which it admits to the French Olympics, deciding not to align itself with the IOC’s line of allowing the participation of athletes and teams with Russian and Belarusian passports under neutral banners . The road to Paris is still open for 40 internationals. The field of Olympic pre-qualification tournaments currently consists of 28 teams that participated in the second round of the FIBA ​​World Cup qualifiers and did not qualify for the 32-man finals which will be held from August 25 to September 10 in three countries : Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Great Britain did not enter the event, being replaced by Croatia. To these will be added another 12 national teams that will participate in the Olympic pre-qualification tournaments with the highest score among those not qualified for the second round of the World Cup. This is the distribution of the national teams admitted to the pre-Olympic tournament by geographical area.