The Russian Interior Ministry included the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Piotr Hofmanski, on its wanted list. Moscow has retaliated against the ICC since March, when it produced an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. The international justice body accuses Putin of illegally transferring Ukrainian children to Russia.

The Russian Interior Ministry did not detail the reasons why it had ordered the search and capture of the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Piotr Hofmanski, and limited itself to saying that he is “wanted in the framework of a criminal investigation.” , according to the Russian news agency TASS.

In addition to Hofmański, the Ministry also added ICC Vice President Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza and Judge Bertram Schmitt to the wanted list.

This new episode adds to a long list of tensions between the International Criminal Court and the Government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In March, the court based in The Hague announced an arrest warrant against Putin, whom it accuses of illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Russian territory. The ICC also issued an order against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, September 18, 2023. © Mikhail Metzel / Sputnik /AP

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, insists that the order against Putin is “null and void.” Moscow said it did not recognize the authority of the court, and, on the contrary, opened a criminal case against the prosecutor and judges of the ICC, ensuring that the Court’s complaint against Putin has “a deliberate illegal character.”

Russia has since placed several ICC officials on its wanted list, including prosecutor Karim Khan.

In September, the ICC opened a field office in Ukraine, as part of efforts to shed light on the role of conflict actors during Moscow’s offensive in the Western-backed country.

Hacking of the ICC computer system

The ICC is the permanent war crimes court in the Dutch city of The Hague, established in 2002 to try war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court’s prosecutors are currently pursuing 17 cases in Ukraine, Uganda, Venezuela, Afghanistan and the Philippines, among other countries.

The court reported last week that its computer system had been hacked, a threat to one of the world’s highest-profile international institutions that handles highly sensitive information on war crimes.

This file photo from Wednesday, March 31, 2021, shows the exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. © AP – Peter Dejong

The ICC said it had detected unusual activity on its computer network late last week, prompting a response that is still ongoing. A spokesperson declined to comment on the severity of the attack, whether it was completely resolved or who might be behind it.

In August 2023, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said cyberattacks could be part of future war crimes investigations. He warned that the ICC itself could be vulnerable and should strengthen its defenses.

