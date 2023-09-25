The Russian Interior Ministry declared this Monday the search and capture of Piotr Hofmanski, president of the International Criminal Court (ICC).which ordered the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin last March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Hofmanski is wanted under an article of the penal code, the Ministry’s database indicateswhich does not specify the exact reason for the persecution.

The vice president, Luz del Carmen Ibáñez, and the ICC judge, Bertram Schmitt, were also declared wanted.

Last May, Moscow has already declared the search and capture of the prosecutor of the same court, Karim Ahmad Khanwho was the one who issued the arrest warrant.

On March 17, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin as “allegedly responsible” for the illegal deportation of children. and its transfer from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which amounts to a war crime.

He also issued another arrest warrant against Russian politician Maria Lvova-Belova, presidential commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia.with the same accusation.

The Kremlin assured that it does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court and considers the arrest warrant against the head of the Russian state “legally null.”

Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case against the ICC prosecutor and judges, by pointing out that the criminal persecution of the Russian president “has a deliberate illegal charactersince there are no grounds to impute criminal responsibility.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov He called on the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to provide evidence on the accusation in New York over the weekend. that Moscow has kidnapped Ukrainian children.

Due to the arrest warrant, Putin has not yet traveled abroad this year and even canceled his participation in South Africa at the BRICS group summit in August. According to the Kremlin, the Russian leader will travel to China in October, a country that has not signed the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC.

