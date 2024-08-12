Rusia ordered more evacuations in a border region with Ukraine on Monday as it tries to contain an unprecedented offensive launched by U.S. troops. kyiv on its territory.

Ukraine launched a surprise large-scale operation in Russia’s Kursk border region last week, two and a half years after the start of its invasion of Ukraine and after months of retreating in the face of Moscow’s forces on the eastern front.

The offensive, which has forced tens of thousands of people to flee, is the largest attack by a foreign army on Russian territory since World War II.

The operation is aimed at “destabilising” Moscow and dispersing the forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian security official told AFP on Sunday.

The offensive seemed to have caught the Russian army off guard, which on Sunday acknowledged that Ukraine had penetrated deep into its territory by reporting that it had prevented “attempts to advance” in Tolpino, Juravli and Obshchi Kolodez, three towns located about 30 km from the border with the former Soviet republic.

The advances were halted by air strikes, drones and artillery, as well as the deployment of contingents from the “North” grouping, based in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, the source said.

“The goal is to stretch the enemy’s positions, inflict maximum losses, destabilize the situation in Russia, because they are unable to protect their own borders,” the senior Ukrainian security official said on Saturday, on condition of anonymity.

The official said that “thousands” of Ukrainian soldiers are participating in the operation.

Russia announced on Monday the evacuation of residents of a district in the border region of Belgorod. “There are enemy activities on the border of the Krasnaya Yaruga district,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

“For the safety of the lives and health of our population, we are beginning to relocate” the residents of that district, he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that its air defense systems destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones, 11 of them over the Kursk region.

Fire at Zaporizhia power plant

On Sunday evening, both kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for a fire at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. But both sides, as well as the UN nuclear agency, ruled out a nuclear leak.

“No impact on nuclear safety has been reported,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has a team of experts at the site, said in a statement.

The IAEA requested that its team be given “immediate access to the cooling tower to assess the damage.”

kyiv and Moscow said no increase in radiation levels had been detected around the plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since the start of their military offensive in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has since maintained a relentless offensive, occupying swathes of the east and south of the country and subjecting Ukrainian cities to daily artillery, missile and drone attacks.

The assault on the Kursk region was kyiv’s largest and most successful cross-border offensive so far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday admitted for the first time that his country was involved in the Russian incursion, saying it was aimed at “shifting the war to the territory of the aggressor.”

According to Moscow, which promised a “stern response”, the Ukrainians fired a missile at a building in the city of Kursk on Saturday night, wounding 15 people.

Russia has announced the evacuation of more than 76,000 people from the region.

The Russian railway operator has chartered emergency trains from Kursk to Moscow, some 450 kilometres away, for those who want to leave the area.

“It’s scary to have helicopters flying over your head all the time. When it was possible to leave, I left,” said Marina, who arrived by train in the Russian capital on Sunday and declined to give her last name.

What the Ukrainian side says

Ukraine, in turn, has called for the evacuation of at least 20,000 civilians from the Sumy region.

At an evacuation centre in the regional capital of the same name, Mykola, a 70-year-old pensioner who left his village of Khotyn, some 26 km from the Russian border, said on Sunday that the offensive on Russian territory had given him a boost of courage.

“Let them find out what it is. They don’t understand what war is. Let them try it,” he said.

Analysts say kyiv probably launched the assault to relieve pressure on its outnumbered and under-armed troops elsewhere along the front.

But so far, the incursion has not weakened Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow has been gaining ground for months, the senior Ukrainian security official said.

Russia has imposed a state of emergency in the Kursk region and announced the start of an “anti-terrorist operation” there and in two other border regions.

The Ukrainian security official admitted that Russia will sooner or later “stop” Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

He also said Russia was preparing a massive missile attack on “command centres” in Ukraine in response to the incursion, and claimed kyiv had warned its Western allies of the operation.

The Ukrainian official also said that kyiv “strictly respects humanitarian law” in its offensive and that it has no intention of annexing the areas it currently occupies.