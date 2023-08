How did you feel about the content of this article?

Sakharov Museum building in Moscow | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A court in the city of Moscow, Russia’s capital, on Friday issued an order to close the Sakharov Center, a leading human rights organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov.

In the ruling, the court alleged that the Sakharov Center had “illegally” hosted conferences and exhibitions. The organization, which has been in existence for nearly 30 years, has played a vital role in promoting human rights, freedom of expression and conscience in Russia.

The Sakharov Center was founded in 1996 and since then it has held hundreds of debates, exhibitions and other events aimed at raising awareness and discussing important topics related to human rights in the country. The place also had a museum that showed the crimes committed by the communist regime in the times of the former Soviet Union.

A landmark event took place there in 2015, when thousands of people gathered at the Sakharov Center premises to pay their last respects to opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, whose murder near the Kremlin walls shocked the country in 2015.

Amid the wave of crackdowns against dissidents and critics of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, earlier this year the Andrei Sakharov Foundation in the United States was also included on a list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations deemed “undesirable” by Russian authorities.

Furthermore, in January, another Russian court also ordered the closure of the country’s oldest human rights organization, the Moscow Helsinki Group.

Andrei Sakharov, a scientist who played a crucial role in the development of the Soviet Union’s hydrogen bomb program, has become a prominent figure in the defense of human rights and individual freedoms. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975, although he was not allowed to travel to Norway to receive it. Sakharov also faced internal exile for six years, due to his dissident positions.