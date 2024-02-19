On February 16, 2024, the death of the Russian lawyer, politician and opposition figure Alexei Navalny was announced at the age of 47., this was announced by the Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. It was reported that he felt unwell after walking and lost consciousness.

In 2023, the Moscow Court sentenced Navalny to 19 years in prison on extremism charges. The man had been in detention since February 2021; However, it was not until last year that his sentence was determined.

His death was announced three days ago; According to the Department of Correctional Services, the man felt unwell after a walk and lost consciousness.

Putin orders arrest and jail of people who pay tribute to opponent

Various tributes were paid to the opponent.

Various tributes were paid to the opponent. According to the country's court, on Sunday, at least 300 people were detained in different cities in Russia, while laying flowers or lighting candles in honor of Navalny.

According to international media, in Saint Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, more than 200 arrests were made, the courts reported the arrest of 154. They were sentenced to sentences of between one and 14 days.

In addition, the EFE news agency assured that there are now 401 detainees trying to pay tribute to Navalni.

Some statements

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador after the death of the opponent, according to a spokesperson.

“The inhuman detention conditions demonstrate how brutal the Russian Justice acts against those who think differently and with what means President Putin represses freedom of opinion,” said Kathrin Deschauer.

For his part, the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, came out in defense of Vladimir Putin and the accusations against him.

“I think it is a matter of common sense (…) if the death is under suspicion, we must first carry out an investigation to find out what he died of,” determined the president in Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia, where he participated in the annual summit of the African Union.

Who was Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin's opponent?

