The Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny He will be detained for a month, after appearing this Monday before a judge who had to resolve the fate of Navalny, detained on Sunday after arriving in Moscow.

Navalny comes from spending more than four months recovering from a severe picture of poisoning for which he blamed the government of President Vladimir Putin, which rejected the accusation.

The judge’s ruling that he would be imprisoned was a virtual judicial process carried out in a police station, something that is illegal, Navalny and his lawyers denounced. Journalists were also not allowed into the room for health security reasons.

After the ruling, Navalny called the Russians to “go out on the street” against power, in a video released minutes before the judicial decision that will keep him in custody until February 15.

“What these bandits (in power) fear the most, you already know, is that people go out into the streets (…) so don’t be afraid, go out into the streets, not for me but for you, for your future, “he says.

A surprise audience

The news of the hearing was released on Monday through lawyer Vadim Kobzov, who posted on Twitter a letter from the security forces, in which it was reported that the Khimki court, outside Moscow, was going to ” examine the request for the arrest of citizen Navalny Alexey “at the police station where the leader is detained.

Navalny’s lawyers denounced that since his “illegal” arrest on Sunday at a Moscow airport, they have not allowed him to meet with his defenders.

“He is illegally detained, they prevent his lawyers from seeing him,” denounced the Fund for the Fight Against Corruption, the organization founded by Navalny, considered the Putin’s enemy number 1.

A protester demands the release of Navalny. Photo: AP

In the last hours, the international repercussions added the sentences of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and of Germany. who demanded their release.

“I condemn the arrest of Alexey Navalny upon his return to Russia. The Russian authorities must release him immediately and guarantee his safety,” urged Von der Leyen in an official note in which he added that the “detention of political opponents is contrary to international commitments assumed. for Russia “and insisted on a” thorough and independent investigation into the attack. “

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Heiko Maas, quoted by the Europa Press agency, said: “Navalny consciously returned to Russia of his own free will after his recovery because he considers it his political and personal home. The fact that he was arrested by the Russian authorities immediately upon arrival it is completely incomprehensible. “

For the Government of Russia, Western countries they seek to “divert attention of his deep crisis “with criticism of Navalny’s arrest.

“We see how they have taken advantage of the news about Navalny’s return to Russia. You can see the joy with which the comments are given, almost all the same,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today during a press conference.

“The joy, because this allows Western politicians to think that this way they will be able to divert attention from the deep crisis in which the liberal development model finds itself,” he added, quoted by the Sputnik agency.

Last August 20, Navalny, a staunch opponent of Putin, suddenly felt ill on a flight from Tomsk, Siberia, to Moscow, so the plane made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk, where he was hospitalized for 48 hours. .

Navalny’s partner managed to have him transferred to Berlin, where he was hospitalized – even in a coma – and managed to recover.

Three European laboratories concluded that he had been poisoned with a Novichok-type neurotoxic substance and the opposition leader accused the Russian government from the beginning.

However, Russia always denied that Navalny had been poisoned and maintained that the Novichok-type toxic substance was not present in his body when he was treated in Russia.

Putin said in mid-December that this accusation was not the product of an “investigation” but of “materials from the US special services”, and suggested that Navalny had the support of foreign intelligence services.

The president added that the Russian justice could not open a criminal investigation into the Navalny poisoning for lack of “relevant evidence”, asked to be sent “at least one official written conclusion” on the case and stressed that no one could “explain why “No one provided evidence.

Russian government sources said that reports sent by Germany “do not add anything new” to the case.

While the Russian Justice did not open an investigation into the accusations of poisoning made by Navalny, it is proceeding against him “for massive fraud.”

According to the indictment, the opponent spent 356 million rubles (about $ 4.3 million) of donations received for personal purposes.

Agencies