Russia | Orbán and Putin will possibly meet on Friday in Moscow

Russia|The representative of the Hungarian government does not confirm or deny the information in the media about Orbán’s possible trip to Moscow.

Hungarian of the prime minister Viktor Orbán is expected to travel to the Russian capital, Moscow, just days after his visit to Kiev.

Well-known investigative journalist in Hungary Szabolcs Panyi tells about it in the message service X.

“Foreign minister Péter Szijjártó (Lavrov’s friend) is also leaving,” Panyi writes and continues:

“What a start to Hungary’s 2024 EU presidency!”

Sergei Lavrov is the Russian Foreign Minister.

Viktor Orbán The US-funded also writes about the visit to Moscow Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). The government source used by the channel has confirmed the information.

RFE/RL also says that in addition to Orbán, Szijjártó would participate in the trip. Szijjártó has visited Russia about half a dozen times since Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in late February 2022.

Orbán has repeatedly expressed his reluctance to support Ukraine.

Hungarian government sources do not confirm media information. Responsible for Orbán’s international press relations Zoltan Kovacs says that the government never informs in advance about the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Then we’ll tell you when things happen,” says Kovacs.

of the European Council chairman Charles Michel wrote on Thursday evening in the message service X that the rotating EU presidency does not authorize Hungary to act with Russia on behalf of the EU.

“The European Council is [kannassaan] clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can be held without Ukraine,” Michel wrote.