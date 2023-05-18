Russia | Opposition politician Jevgeni Roizman in court: “I have no regrets and I am not afraid of anything”

“No one can take away my right to say what I think,” said Yevgeni Roizman, an opposition politician accused of repeatedly belittling the Russian army, in court on Thursday.

Russian opposition politician and former mayor of Yekaterinburg Yevgeni Roizmania the charges brought against him will be discussed in court for the third time on Thursday.

The prosecutor demands 60-year-old Roizman a fine of 260,000 rubles, or about 3,000 euros, for disparaging the army, say a Russian Meduza publication and news agency AFP. In addition, the prosecutor asked to maintain the restrictions placed on Roizman, such as the prohibition to use the internet.

Roizman faces a five-year prison sentence, AFP says. Roizman has pleaded not guilty.

The court’s decision will be heard on Friday, May 19.

The trial is held in Yekaterinburg, located in the Urals, which is the fourth largest city in Russia. The trial was shown live by a local E1 channel.

Roizman is a popular politician and one of the last free Russian opposition activists who has not gone into exile.

He has received widespread support during his trial. Several well-known Russians, such as the singing legend Below is Pugachova and former editor-in-chief of Eho Moskvy radio channel Alexei Venediktov have written to the court petitions For Roizman.

In court on Thursday, Roizman gave a long speech of thanks to everyone who showed his support, which the court tried to interrupt. Roizman concluded his speech with the words:

“I have lived a good life and I have no regrets and I am not afraid of anything. No one can take away my right to say what I think.”

Roizman was placed under house arrest in August 2022. He was accused of repeatedly belittling the Russian military. In July 2022, he published a video on YouTube criticizing Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Roizman has received several fines after criticizing Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

The last time Roizman was arrested was in March. In May 2022, he had shared an opposition politician on the social media service Vkontakte To Alexei Navalny team video. The video featured the logo of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, which is banned in Russia.

According to the lawyer, Roizman does not have Vkontakte.