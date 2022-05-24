Russia Opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s appeal dismissed in court – Nine-year sentence comes into force

Navalnyi is transferred to a penitentiary. According to the law, the judgment takes effect immediately.

Russian the court rejected the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin an appeal against his nine-year prison sentence. As a result of the decision, Navalnyi will be transferred to a penitentiary. According to the court, the judgment will take effect immediately.

An appeal trial began on Tuesday in Moscow. Navalnyi has appealed a verdict he received in March accusing him of embezzlement and denigration.

Navalnyi participated in the trial through a video link. He is currently serving a 2.5-year sentence for parole near Moscow.

Navalnyi He spoke during the trial, commenting on Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. According to Navalny, the president of Russia Vladimir Putin has launched a “stupid war” in Ukraine based on lies, according to Reuters.

“You will all suffer a historic defeat,” Navalnyi commented, referring to both the war in Ukraine and the ongoing trial.

Navalnyi has repeatedly denied the charges against him. According to Navalny and his supporters, the accusations are politically motivated and made to obstruct his political activities.

The trial was scheduled to begin as early as a week ago, but that was transferred Navalny on request.