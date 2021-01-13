No Result
Russia Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi plans to return to Russia on Sunday

January 13, 2021
in World
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi is returning to Russia on Sunday, January 17th.

Navalnyi announced his return to Russia on Wednesday on Twitter. Navalnyi wrote that he was traveling back home to Pobeda, a Russian low-cost airline.

Navalnyi said on Instagram that he believes he is almost healthy. He said it was time to return to Russia despite the fact that several Russian criminal charges awaited him.

Navalnyi has been in Germany since the fall of last year, when he was tried to be poisoned in Russia. Navalnyi was later flown to a hospital in Berlin.

The news is updated.

