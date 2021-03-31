Russia Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi begins a hunger strike

The aim of the hunger strike is to get a doctor to visit Navalny for back pain, among other things.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi has announced that he will begin a hunger strike. Navalnyi told the news agency AFP about his strike Instagramaccount. The strike lasts until he receives proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

“I have started a hunger strike, demanding that the law be obeyed and the doctor’s visit me,” wrote Navalnyi account.

Instead of medical treatment, Navalnyi says he is “tortured with sleep deprivation”.

Navalnyi has said in the past that a prison camp employee wakes him up once an hour eight times a night, shoots him on video and says aloud this is still in his cell. Navalnyi announced on Thursday that he is not allowed to sleep due to repeated awakenings.

Navalnyi was sentenced in February to an absolute 3.5-year prison sentence in a case considered by many international bodies to be a political chase.

Among other things, the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) has called on Russia to release Navalny. He is serving his sentence in the Pokrov prison camp, located in the Vladimir region, just over a hundred kilometers east of Moscow.