Russia | Opposition media: An unknown drone destroyed two Tupolev bombers in Russia

The Engels base near Saratov is one of the most important bases for Russian strategic bombers. The governor reassured the residents of the area.

Russian at the base of strategic bombers on the eastern bank of the Volga in the Saratov region, a powerful explosion occurred early Monday morning. Russian opposition channels Baza and Astra claimed, based on their own sources, that two Russian Tu-95 bombers were destroyed by an unknown aircraft.

Both sites are blocked in Russia, and they operate mainly on the Telegram messaging channel.

According to information from the channels, two people in the service of the armed forces have been injured in the explosion and are being treated in hospital. Official confirmation of the explosion or its cause was not immediately given.

of Saratov The Engels base located nearby is one of the most important bases of Russian strategic bombers. It is known to be the only permanent base for Russia’s biggest Tupolev-160 bombers. There are 55 Tu-95 bombers in Russia.

Both types of strategic bombers have fired missiles into Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion.

Astra published a video of the explosion on its Telegram channel at 11:30 a.m. Finnish time, which was apparently filmed from a distance by a local resident. The rumble of the explosion is carried over to the recording much later by the rising flash.

To the area governor Roman Busargin commented on the explosion in the morning with his own on his Telegram channelwhich can at least be considered an official confirmation that the explosion has taken place.

“Dear residents, there have been reports on social media and the media about a loud bang and flash in Engels early this morning,” Busargin writes.

“I want to make it clear that there has been no damage to the city’s residential blocks. There is nothing to worry about. Not a single item of civil infrastructure has been damaged.”

“The relevant authorities will inform about the events at the military targets,” the governor concluded his message.

In social the media immediately presented numerous assessments for and against whether it could be a self-destructing drone sent by Ukraine.

The distance from the eastern part of the Kharkiv region held by Ukraine to Saratov is about 600 kilometers as the crow flies, and until now Ukraine has not had airplanes capable of this journey.

Ukraine has asked the United States for, among other things, long-range Predator aircraft carrying Hellfire missiles, but so far the requests have reportedly not been agreed to.

In October, the Ukrainian state-owned arms company Ukroboronprom announced plans to manufacture an airplane capable of flying a thousand kilometers and carrying 70 kilograms of explosives. News agency Ukrinform said on Sunday that the company has already done several tests with its new aircraft.

“To date, we have completed several successful test phases,” Ukroboronprom spokesperson Natalia Sad told the news agency.

“In accordance with the orders of the Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we are now moving on to experiments where the operation of the aircraft will be tested in the jamming environment of electronic warfare.”

Second an explosion at the airport in Ryazan, a couple of hundred kilometers southeast of Moscow, also caused extensive damage on Monday morning, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

According to it, three people died and five were injured in the explosion. According to Tassi, the injuries of the two injured are serious. The reason for the explosion in Ryazan has not been disclosed.

Later on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said that Russia had hit different parts of Ukraine with missiles. Explosions were reported at least in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Pultava regions of Zaporizhia.

According to Reuters, Moldovan police also said that parts of a missile have been found near the city of Bricen in the northern part of the country.