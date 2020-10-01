Russia Opposition leader Navalnyi to the German newspaper: Behind the poisoning is Vladimir Putin

“I claim that Putin is behind this crime, I have no other explanation for what happened,” Alexei Navalnyi told the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi says the Russian president is behind his poisoning Vladimir Putin, the news agency Reuters reports.

Navalnyi told the German about it To Der Spiegel. Navalnyi stressed that he was not afraid of what had happened.

German the Defense Forces Laboratory confirmed in early September that Navalnyi had been poisoned with a neurotoxin belonging to the Novichok group. It is a chemical weapon that was developed in the Soviet Union. The presence of this poison has also been confirmed by laboratory tests in Sweden and France.

Navalnyi had symptoms of poisoning in August in Tomsk, Siberia. Initially, Navalnyi was treated at a hospital in Omsk. From there he was taken to the Charité Hospital in Berlin for treatment.