According to his team, Egor Zhukov, a popular social media blogger, was attacked by two strangers who fled.

As attacks multiply against critics of power in Russia, opposition activist Yegor Zhukov was beaten up by strangers on the Sunday night of Monday August 31 in Moscow. This blogger, very popular on social networks, “was attacked near his home”, his team said on the Telegram application, accompanying its message with two photographs of the young man in blood, the eye swollen and the lips parted.

According to the same source, Egor Zhukov, who had been the subject of a strong mobilization of civil society during his trial for “extremism” in 2019, was attacked by two strangers, who fled. “Egor is currently at the police station waiting for the ambulance. Despite numerous injuries, Egor remains calm and even makes jokes about what happened.”, his team said on Telegram. The young man underwent examinations at the hospital. He could suffer from a concussion and a head trauma, according to a spokesperson for the establishment quoted by the Interfax news agency.