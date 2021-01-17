Upon his arrival in Moscow (Russia), Sunday, January 17, the main opponent of Vladimir Putin, Alexeï Navalny, was arrested. “The authorities seemed to play a little more suspense, even going so far as to land the plane at another airport […], but as soon as the passport control, Alexeï Navalny was arrested“, confirms the journalist Luc Lacroix, live from Moscow for the 20 Hours of France 2.



He is expected to remain in detention until a hearing to determine whether or not he violated the conditions of his stay by going to Germany for treatment after his poisoning. “This is only the beginning of the legal troubles for Alexeï Navalny: a rain of investigations falls on him, but you know, he survived a poisoning attempt, he has already served in prison, and never that did not seem to weaken his determination“, concludes Luc Lacroix.