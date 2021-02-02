The main opponent of Vladimir Putin remains in detention. A Moscow court sentenced Alexey Navalny to three and a half years in prison on Tuesday, February 2, revoking the suspension of a previous sentence. It is the longest prison sentence imposed on the one who has established himself, in ten years, as the number 1 critic of the Kremlin. His previous detentions were counted in days or weeks.

The judge said the activist will have to serve three and a half years of his sentence in 2014, less the months he had spent under house arrest that year. Alexeï Navalny is therefore likely to pass “about” two years and eight months in detention, according to his lawyer, who has expressed her intention to appeal.

The anti-corruption organization led by the 40-year-old immediately called for an immediate demonstration at the foot of the Kremlin. Dozens of helmeted police were quickly deployed to the scene. The surrounding metro stations were closed in the wake, according to Russian agencies, which reported the first arrests in the evening.

According to the court, Alexeï Navalny violated the conditions of the judicial review that accompanied his sentence by not appearing before the authorities during his convalescence in Germany. He was sentenced to this reprieve in 2014 for embezzlement in the Russian subsidiary of the French group Yves Rocher, via a transport company that he owned with his brother Oleg. The European Court of Human Rights denounced this verdict.

According to the opponent, who spoke during his trial, the Russian authorities are seeking to silence him and to intimidate a nascent protest movement which has seen tens of thousands of Russians demonstrate in the past two weeks. He also denounced the thousands of arrests that had occurred on these occasions. “You cannot imprison the whole country”, he hammered from the glass cage reserved for defendants.