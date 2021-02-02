The man who defies the Russian President Vladimir Will Putin stay in prison? The opponent Alexei Navalny appears Tuesday, February 2 in a Moscow court for violation of its judicial review. The hearing comes after two consecutive weekends of hostile demonstrations against power. The whole area around the courthouse has been cordoned off Tuesday morning. A major law enforcement system has been set up with, in particular, riot police. The aim is to avoid any gathering of supporters ofAlexei Navalny.

What he is accused of is not having respected a judicial review dating from a conviction of 2014 and which imposed on himit is to come and point regularly with the Russian prison services. But Alexei Navalny was in Germany for treatment after an attempted poisoning. In theorye, the opponent risk up to three and a half years in prison. He is already in detention since his return in Russia mid-January.

