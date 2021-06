Russia opens warning fire on British navy vessel

Archive. HMS Defender conducting joint military training in the Indian Ocean with the French ship FS PROVENCE (D652)| Photo: Disclosure/UK Ministry of Defense

The Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet opened warning fire on Wednesday (23) against the British destroyer Defender, which reportedly entered Russian territorial waters near Cape Fiolent, south of the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. “The destroyer was warned in advance about the possible use of weapons in case of violating the Russian state border. It did not react to the warning,” reported the Russian Defense Ministry, quoted by the agency “Interfax”.

At 12:06 and 12:08 (local time, 6:06 and 6:08 GMT), a Russian coast guard ship fired two warning shots and at 12:19 (6:19) a Su-24M aircraft dropped four OFAB-250 bombs in front of the destroyer . “At 12:23 (6:23), the joint actions of the Black Sea Fleet and the border guard troops prevented the violation of the Russian state’s border by the destroyer Defender, which withdrew from Russian territorial waters,” detailed the Russian Defense Ministry.

After the incident, the ministry decided to summon the military attaché of the British embassy in Russia to ask for an explanation. Last June 14, Russia had reported that its navy was monitoring the British destroyer and the Dutch Navy frigate Everton after these two vessels entered the Black Sea. The UK Defense Ministry has yet to comment.