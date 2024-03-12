Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador this Tuesday (12) to present a note of protest after the opening of several electoral colleges in the separatist region of Transnistria, ahead of the Russian presidential elections from March 15 to 17.

Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Chisinau, according to an official statement. “Together with the Transnistrian administration, a decision was made to open several electoral colleges for the elections to the Russian presidency,” the Russian diplomat told the press as he left the ministry's headquarters in the Moldovan capital.

Chisinau had warned Moscow against opening electoral colleges in Transnistria without the authorization of the Moldovan authorities, who did not accept the vote claiming that they do not control that territory, which is why they cannot guarantee the security of the process. Subsequently, the Moscow embassy announced that citizens wishing to vote will only be able to do so at the electoral college installed in the consulate in the Moldovan capital.

Vasnetsov said that both the embassy, ​​the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Central Election Commission had received “a large number of requests” to guarantee the right to vote.

“The main mission of any diplomatic legation is to contribute to the defense of the rights and legitimate interests of its citizens,” Vasnetsov said, according to the news agency TASS.

The Transnistrian press reported plans to open six electoral colleges on Sunday (10), although the Russian presidential elections are scheduled between March 15 and 17.

According to authorities in the separatist region, around 200,000 people with Russian passports live in the territory, almost half of the population of the self-proclaimed republic.

Transnistrian deputies recently turned to Moscow for help in the face of growing pressure they claim to be suffering from Moldova, which supports Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“The people in Transnistria live in very harsh conditions. Of course, they really need help. Russia is open to this help, but we prefer until the last minute to resolve any problem through dialogue, political dialogue,” said Dmitry Peskov , Kremlin spokesman.

Initially, the appeal was interpreted as a request for military assistance, but separatist authorities clarified that it was a request for strictly political assistance to reactivate negotiations to resolve the conflict.

In response, Moldova denied it was exerting pressure on the breakaway region. The United States Department of State assured that it is monitoring Russia's actions “very closely.”

Transnistria severed ties with Moldova after a bloody armed conflict in 1992, in which it received Russian military assistance.

Moldova demands the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region, as well as the arsenal installed there since Soviet times, estimated at the time at around 40 thousand tons of weapons and ammunition. (With EFE Agency)