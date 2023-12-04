Russian forces are attacking the town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine from two new directions, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

Vitaly Barabash, head of the military administration in Avdiivka, said, “The current third wave of attacks is different from the previous two waves in that it opened two new axes.”

Barabash confirmed that the new movements of Russian forces are an attempt to close a gap west of the town so that it can be completely besieged.

Independent military analysts noted that Russian forces are making gradual progress in the vicinity of Avdiivka.

Barabash explained that about 1,300 civilians are still in the town.

Avdiivka is located in the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, Kiev announced on Monday that it had destroyed a large oil warehouse in a drone attack that targeted an area in Lugansk in eastern Ukraine at night.

“It exploded powerfully and the fire was burning in it,” said Artem Lysogor, the region’s commander, who posted a video recording showing a large fire and smoke rising from a large oil barrel.

Russian official media also reported that a Ukrainian attack targeted an oil warehouse in Lugansk, and confirmed that the resulting fire had been extinguished.

Both sides announced that they had shot down dozens of other drones belonging to the other party.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that it intercepted 30 Ukrainian drones, while Kiev confirmed that it shot down 18 of 23 drones launched by Russia at night, in addition to a guided missile.