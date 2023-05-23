The Russian Defense Ministry assured this Tuesday, May 23, that its troops pushed back alleged Ukrainian “saboteurs” after fighting for the second day in a row in the Belgorod border region. However, kyiv rejects the accusations and claims that they are anti-Kremlin militias made up of Russian citizens.

Crossing of statements between Moscow and kyiv for the largest offensive in Russian territory after 15 months of war in Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin’s version, this Tuesday, May 23, its troops forced the remnants of Ukrainian armed groups from the border region of Belgorod, in southwestern Russia, to retreat.

In the last hours, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that more than 70 attackers were killed. However, that information has not been independently verified.

Moscow affirmed hours before that for the second consecutive day its military fought there against an alleged cross-border raid he blamed on Ukrainian military “spoilers”. However, the country invaded for more than a year maintains that it is an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian militias.

In addition to the alleged armed clashes, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov pointed to multiple drone strikes in the town of Graivoron and other settlements, during which Russian air defenses shot down two drones on Tuesday.

File- Damage after an explosion in the Belgorod region of southwestern Russia on April 20, 2023. Image provided by local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov through his Telegram account. © Telegram/Via AFP

Russian authorities say the assaults began on Monday, when 12 civilians were injured and an elderly woman died during the evacuations.

Belgorod, like its neighboring Bryansk region and other surrounding areas, has seen sporadic side effects of the conflict. While this is not the first time that Russia has alleges an armed incursion from its neighboring country, this is the first time that the offensive has lasted more than a day, highlighting the struggles Moscow is facing amid the invasion. to his former ally in the former Soviet Union.

In the midst of this panorama, Russia notified about an “anti-terrorist operation” in the region that includes the imposition of special controls, the verification of personal documents and the arrest of the work of companies that use “explosive, radioactive, chemical and biologically dangerous substances”.

Moscow opens “terrorism” investigation

The Investigative Committee of Russia, the country’s main law enforcement agency, announced an investigation into the crimes of terrorism, usurpation of the life of law enforcement officers, attempted murder, intentional destruction or damage to property, illegal circulation of weapons and explosives, consigned in its penal code.

All the accusations are related to the alleged events that occurred in Belgorod.

“According to the investigation, on May 22, 2023, representatives of the Ukrainian armed formations attacked the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region. Residential and administrative buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities came under mortar and artillery shelling. Several civilians were injured as a result of these criminal acts,” the Committee said in a statement.







The Russian authorities added that they are carrying out “investigative and operational procedures” aimed at establishing the identity of the alleged attackers and all the circumstances surrounding the reported attacks.

Who are they profiling as instigators in Belgorod?

Ukraine targets Russian guerrilla groups bent on pressing changes from the Kremlin.

Two groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Russian Freedom Legionhave claimed responsibility for the assaults in the Russian area that shares a border with eastern Ukraine.

The RVC, founded by a far-right Russian citizen last August, defines itself as “a formation of volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine”, which is why they claim they have been fighting in and for the invaded nation against their own country.

In fact, that movement had already claimed responsibility for a raid last March.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency indicates that it is an independent clandestine group within Russia that also has a unit in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, a military unit made up of foreign volunteers. Nevertheless, the Foreign Legion says it has no relationship with the RVC.

For its part, the UK Ministry of Defence, which monitors the war and supports Kiev with weapons, points out that Russian security forces “most likely” clashed with militants from their own country in at least three places inside from Belgorod.

“Russia is facing an increasingly serious multi-domain security threat in its border regions, with combat aircraft losses, IED attacks on rail lines and now direct partisan action,” the British portfolio said.

An organization calling themselves “Freedom of Russia Legion” published a video on their Telegram channel. “The time has come to put an end to the Kremlin dictatorship! Be brave and have no fear because we are coming home! Russia will be free!” They said after criticizing… pic.twitter.com/9a7p31em82 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 22, 2023



Meanwhile, the Russian Freedom Legion claims it was formed in the spring of 2022 “out of the desire of the Russians to fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Putin’s armed gang.”

On Monday, in a video broadcast on its Telegram channel, the group assured that “the time has come to put an end to the Kremlin dictatorship! (…) Russia will be free!”

This organization ensures that it cooperates with the Ukrainian Army and operates under its command. It has also claimed responsibility for the latest assaults in Belgorod and says it has focused its fighting on eastern Ukraine.

But kyiv indicates that the attacks in the Russian region have only involved Russian citizens and that it is focused on creating a “security zone” to protect Ukrainian civilians.

With Reuters, AP and local media