The Russian Investigative Committee opened this Thursday (25) a criminal case for “terrorism” due to the crash of a Russian Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod region, in which prisoners of war from Ukraine were traveling to be exchanged .

“The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case based on the provisions of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code [terrorismo]”, informed the organization on its Telegram account.

Russian investigators said that during the search of the site, body parts and the plane's black boxes were found, which were sent for inspection.

“The preliminary results of the investigation, including the first results of the search at the scene of the incident, allow us to conclude that the aircraft was subjected to an anti-aircraft missile attack from the territory of Ukraine,” the committee added.

According to the agency, the wreckage of the plane's fuselage and other samples are being examined, and witnesses to the event are being interrogated.

“A series of actions are being carried out to identify those responsible from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, involved in this terrorist attack,” investigators said.

The aircraft crashed this Wednesday (24) in the Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, while transporting 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be exchanged for Russian soldiers, according to Moscow, which accused Kiev forces of shooting down the plane with an anti-aircraft missile.

In addition to the Ukrainian soldiers, six crew members and three escorts were on board the downed plane.

Ukraine, in turn, did not deny the Russian information, however, it disputed that Ukrainian prisoners were on board. He also said that he was not informed that there would be a protocol for exchanging prisoners.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian newspaper on Thursday Izvestia that Russia would have informed Ukrainian intelligence representatives in a timely manner about the need to ensure the safety of navigation in the vicinity of Belgorod, due to the flight of the plane with the prisoners. (With EFE Agency)