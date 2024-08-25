The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case due to the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the village of Rakitnoye

The Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) has opened a criminal case in connection with the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the village of Rakitnoye in the Belgorod Region. The agency reported this in its Telegram channel.

“The Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act) regarding the attack by Ukrainian armed forces on the village of Rakitnoye in the Belgorod Region,” the department’s publication states.

It is noted that the investigation is establishing the persons involved in the terrorist attack and the circumstances of the terrorist attack, as a result of which 25 people were injured.

Earlier it became known that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation will investigate new crimes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Belgorod Region. In the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, the Ukrainian army used cannon artillery at a bus stop. A man was wounded. And in Signalnoye, two more citizens were injured in a drone attack.