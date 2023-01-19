In a statement posted online announcing the move, the agency did not say whether it had arrested the suspect or not, nor did it give his name or any other details about him.

Authorities have arrested and charged a number of US citizens with criminal offenses in the past few years, some of whom were eventually released in exchanges for Russian citizens detained in the US.

In December, American basketball player Brittney Griner was released after she was sentenced to 9 years in prison on drug charges.

However, espionage cases are considered to be of a special nature, as the Russian security services usually refuse to release those accused of espionage.

Russia also refuses to exchange Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who was arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service in 2018 on espionage charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020.