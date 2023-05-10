Russia, only one tank for “Victory Day”

On the occasion of V-day, only one tank paraded in Red Square. A trend reversal that has not gone unnoticed. Indeed, in recent years Putin it never missed an opportunity to show off its brute strength with legions of tanks plowing through the square adjacent to the Kremlin. Last year for example – as soon as the war with Ukraine started – no less than 20 tanks of different models paraded. Barring a sudden sober turn by the Tsar, Russia evidently had to tighten its belt this year and fell back on a single Soviet-era T-34.

The Russian opposition media, such as Holodthey pointed out that it was the parade “most modest in the last 15 years: only one tank, 8,000 soldiers (up to now more than 10,000), no modern tanks, armored vehicles or combat vehicles for troop transport, used in hostilities in Ukraine. Parades and celebration events for the Russian V-Day they were canceled in 24 cities across the country, due to security concerns.

