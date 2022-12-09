“(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky knows when it ends, and it could end tomorrow if he wants to,” Peskov said.

Peskov’s comments come in the wake of the Russian authorities’ release of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner exchange, while the United States released a Russian arms dealer.

The Greiner case turned into a major turning point in US-Russian diplomacy, amid the deterioration of relations resulting from the Ukraine war.

Russia has repeatedly called on Ukraine to accept the Russian conditions for ending the fighting, which has entered its tenth month, which include Kyiv’s recognition of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014 as part of Russia, and recognition of other territories that Moscow controlled.

Zelensky and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly rejected these terms, saying the war will end with the restoration of occupied territories or the withdrawal of Russian forces from them.

On Wednesday, Putin admitted that fighting in Ukraine “could be a long process” and described Moscow’s land gains as an important result for Russia, saying the Sea of ​​Azov “has become Russia’s internal sea.”

Peskov said during a conference call with reporters that Moscow does not aim to seize new lands, but indicated that Russia will make unremitting efforts to regain control of the regions it withdrew from just weeks after it included them in referendums that Ukraine and the West described as illegal.

Peskov added: “There are occupied territories in several new regions of the Russian Federation that need liberation.”

Putin’s remarks on Thursday:

• The Russian President pledged, during his meeting with military personnel who bestowed his country’s highest decorations, to achieve the declared goals in Ukraine regardless of the Western reaction.

• He described a series of Russian raids on Ukrainian energy and infrastructure facilities as a legitimate response to the bombing of an important bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland, and other attacks that the Kremlin claimed that Ukraine had launched.

• Putin also referred to Ukraine’s move to cut off water supplies to regions in eastern Ukraine under Russian control.

• He said: “There is a lot of fuss now about our raids on energy infrastructure. Yes, we launch them. But who started them? Who hit the Crimean bridge? Who blew up the power lines connected to the Kursk nuclear plant?”

• He added: “All we have to do is strike, and there will be a lot of noise, talk and shouting all over the universe. But that will not prevent us from performing combat missions.”

• He particularly praised the “highly efficient” performance of the Russian Air Force, saying: “It did a very good job. It contributed greatly to the effectiveness of the army’s action.”