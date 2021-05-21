Russia One hundred years after Andrei Sakharov’s birth, Moscow blocked a photo exhibition on the career of a peace activist

The birth of Andrei Sakharov, a Soviet nuclear physicist, human rights activist and peace activist, took place on Friday. The main celebration is dedicated to political prisoners.

Moscow

In Russia is celebrated on Friday by a Soviet dissident and a peace activist Andrei Dmitrijevich Sakharov (1921–1989) centenary celebrations in a moody atmosphere.

Russia has clearly become more authoritarian in a short time, and the country’s most prominent opposition politician, for example Alexei Navalnyi is in prison. Thus, the evening party of the Sakharov Center in Moscow is dedicated to political prisoners.

“As Andei Dmitrijevich himself would have guaranteed to have done,” the center announced.

Holidays preceded by a commotion when Moscow authorities unexpectedly refused permission for a photo exhibition planned for downtown Moscow.

According to the Sakharov Center, the open-air exhibition was intended to showcase images of Sakharov and important quotes. The papers had been delivered well in advance, so the authorities ’announcement was a surprise.

“Andrei Dmitrijevich Sakharov is not threatened by the oblivion of history. But the country’s future, which the authorities are trying to isolate from the legacy of one of their best sons, is in danger of proving sad, ”the center said.

Sakharov was a nuclear physicist involved in the development of the Soviet nuclear weapon. However, he later became the most important figure and well-known dissident in the Soviet human rights movement.

Sakharov received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1975, which the Soviet Union did not allow him to apply for.

In 1980, the Soviet authorities ordered the internal deportation of Sakharov to Gorky, now Nizhny Novgorod, where he lived under close guard and persecution. The city was closed, so foreigners could not meet him.

Something about Sakharov’s status is the fact that several awards have been established in his honor. The best known is shared by the European Parliament, which awarded last year’s Sakharov Prize to the Belarusian opposition movement.

On Friday, its own Sakharov Prize was awarded by the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, which awarded the prize to a Russian historian in prison Yuri Dmitrijeville. Dmitrijev’s verdict, which investigated the victims of Stalin’s persecution, has been widely regarded as political.

Anniversary has been widely featured in the media independent of those in power. Sakharov was on the cover of Novaya Gazeta, for example, on Friday.

However, the number one television channel controlled by the authorities was also scheduled to screen a documentary on Sakharov on Friday.