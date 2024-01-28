“Fascist ideology has become the norm for the leaders of NATO countries (…) This is a dangerous path that could lead to a new world war”. With these words, the president of the State Duma (Lower House) of Russia, Viacheslav Volodin, warned of the possibility of starting a third world war.

In a message broadcast on his Telegram channel, Volodin stated that there is a real possibility that there will be a third world war as a result of the support of Western powers for the “crimes of the kyiv Nazis.”

According to Europa Pressthe Russian parliamentarian pointed directly to some of Ukraine's main allies, such as “Biden, Trudeau, Sunak, Macron and Scholz”, and criticized that ““They are not only justifying the crimes of the kyiv Nazis, but they are also sponsoring the policy of genocide and terrorism pursued by the Zelensky regime.”

Volodin's statements coincided with the 80th anniversary of the end of the Siege of Leningrad. “The war passed through all homes, through all families,” said Volodin, and urged “to do everything possible to make this happen.”

Furthermore, the parliamentarian regretted “that Nazism is once again raising its head eight decades later.”

It should be remembered that on January 27, 1944, Soviet troops defeated the German Wehrmacht's siege around what was Leningrad and is now Saint Petersburg. In the Siege of Leningrad, one million people died from bombings, hunger and cold.

