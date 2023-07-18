Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Russia launches a new offensive in southern and eastern Ukraine. The port city of Odessa is also the target of attacks. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from July 18, 5:15 a.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, the south and east of Ukraine are the target of Russian air attacks in the night. The port city of Odessa and the regions of Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Cherson, Zaporizhia and Dnipro are threatened by Russian drone strikes, the Ukrainian Air Force said on the news app Telegram.

Russia may also use ballistic weapons to attack Poltava, Cherkassy, ​​Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kirovohradska regions. The head of the Odessa region’s military administration, Oleh Kiper, expects several waves of attacks. The reports cannot be independently verified at this time.

A Ukrainian army multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. © Roman Chop/dpa

Russia attacks port city of Odessa

Update from July 18, 2:00 a.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, Russia is attacking the port city of Odessa from the air. “Odessa: Anti-aircraft combat underway,” said Odessa military administration spokesman Serhiy Brachuk via the messaging app Telegram.

Odessa is an important Black Sea port for grain exports. The agreement on grain exports from Ukraine was not renewed by Russia on Monday. Ukraine wants to continue exports across the Black Sea even without commitments from Moscow.

High losses for Russia: Kiev reports current figures

Russia seems to continue to suffer high losses in the Ukraine war. According to Ukraine, more than 238,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and more than 4,000 tanks destroyed. These statements by the Ukrainian military leadership cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

soldiers : 238,300 (+620)

: 238,300 (+620) tank : 4115 (+8)

: 4115 (+8) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8034 (+8)

: 8034 (+8) artillery systems : 4481 (+18)

: 4481 (+18) anti-aircraft systems : 4504 (+23)

: 4504 (+23) Multiple rocket launcher systems : 685 (+4)

: 685 (+4) vehicles and tankers : 7059 (+15)

: 7059 (+15) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 3828 (+8)

: 3828 (+8) ships and boats : 18

: 18 planes: 315

315 helicopter : 310

: 310 Source: General Staff of Ukraine data as of July 17, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media, at least 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. This was the result of a data analysis based on the number of inheritance cases opened and the statistics on excess mortality in the past year, reported the Internet portal involved in the evaluation Meduza on Monday (July 10). These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side.

Consequences of the Ukraine war: Grain agreement officially expired

The agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey with Russia to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea officially expired on Monday (July 17) at 11:00 p.m. CEST. Russia had previously terminated the agreement. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said his country could only return to fulfilling the agreement if demands for the export of Russian grain were met.

The expiration of the agreement is internationally lamented. It is reviving fears of rising grain and food prices. Thanks to the agreement, Ukraine has been able to export grain by sea since last summer, despite the Russian war of aggression. More than 1000 ships brought almost 33 million tons abroad. The freighter “TQ Samsun” en route to the Netherlands was the last ship to be inspected in Istanbul on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the exports to continue without Russian consent in cooperation with the United Nations and Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to talk to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin about resuming the agreement. (With Agencies)