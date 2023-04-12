Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

In an interview, Oleksiy Danilov says that Russia will collapse soon. The attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure also failed.

Munich – After almost 14 months of war in Ukraine, negotiations, let alone an end to the war, are not in sight. The Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov is certain that Russia’s forces will soon come to an end. A closer look at the course of the war reveals that Vladimir Putin’s plan to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure had little success.

Ukraine secretary speaks of Russia’s collapse: ‘Putin is a political corpse’

For weeks, the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has been a place of relentless fighting between Ukrainian and Russian armed forces. The Wagner mercenary group recently reported that they allegedly had 80 percent of the city under their control. But giving up is not an option for Ukraine. “If we were to give up one city after the other, one place after the other, we wouldn’t be here today, we would either be in exile or somewhere on the western border,” said Oleksiy Danilov in an ARD interview that began tagesschau.de has been published. “This is our country, we must defend it,” he added.

Secretary of the Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov. © Zoonar/Gavriil Grigorov/ukrin/dpa

In addition, Danilov said that the West does not realize that Russia will disintegrate. “Russia will collapse,” he said. The West must prepare for a post-Putin era. He further explained: “Putin is already a played card, he is already a political corpse. When he will become a physical corpse is only a short-lived question.” The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine chooses bold thesis and concise words.

Danilov is convinced that Russia is dependent on the support of other states and cites Iran as an example. This had already supported Russia with numerous drones in the war. Apparently, further talks are to be held between the two countries. Iran could replenish Russia’s depleted stockpile of missiles. There were also fears that China could possibly supply Russia with weapons. But Danilov doesn’t believe “that China will dare to supply Russia with arms directly.”

Putin ‘most likely failed’ with attacks on energy infrastructure

Meanwhile, it is becoming clear that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has largely withstood Russian attacks. All winter, Putin tried to damage Ukraine with numerous attacks on critical infrastructure, but the Ukrainians held out. This comes from an assessment by the British secret services, which the British Ministry of Defense shared on Twitter on Saturday (April 8).

Accordingly, the Russian plan to have a greater impact on the Ukrainian energy system from October 2022 to March 2023 “most likely failed”. The large-scale attacks have become rarer since March 2023, the report said. Smaller attacks appear to continue, but are said to have a much smaller impact on the stability of energy infrastructure. (vk)