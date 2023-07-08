Russia views the US supply of cluster bombs to Ukraine as another step towards a new world war, while he recalled that in the past Washington said that the use of these explosive devices “is a war crime.”

This is how Moscow reacted to the announcement by the United States, which confirmed this Friday that it will send cluster bombs to Ukraine despite criticism from Germany and organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HWR), to those who are concerned about the impact of such weapons on the civilian population.

The cluster bombs are part of a new military aid package for Ukraine from the Pentagon, the National Security Adviser explained at a press conference.

of the White House, Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan said that The US delayed this decision as long as it could, but explained that Ukrainian troops need conventional artillery ammunition because the amount they have available has decreased with the counteroffensive that your government launched at the beginning of June to recover the areas occupied by Russia.

Russia criticizes sending cluster bombs

In the Telegram account of the Russian embassy in the US, the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoli Antonov, wrote that “Washington continues to raise the stakes in the conflict (…). The deep involvement of the United States in the Ukraine conflict, even without cluster munitions, has never been in doubt”.

“However, the current level of US provocations is truly off the scale and brings humanity closer to a new world war“said the ambassador.

He stressed that the US “is so obsessed with the idea of ​​defeating Russia that it does not realize the seriousness of its actions.”

In his opinion, with the military aid provided by the White House to Ukraine “they only cause more casualties and prolong the agony of the kyiv regime.”

“We firmly believe that Western weapons will in no way stand in the way of the goals of the special military operation. aimed at eradicating threats to the security of the Russian Federation, including Nazism nurtured in Ukraine,” the ambassador added.

In your opinion, cluster bombs “are a gesture of despair” and the US supply of them to Ukraine “speak of the impotence” of kyiv’s Western partners over the course of the war, which this Saturday marks 500 days.

Russia claimed that the United States will be to blame for the deaths caused by these bombs.

“Yet they refuse to admit their own failures and the collapse of attempts

of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch an offensive against the Russian regions. That’s why they commit new follies “, he emphasized.

In turn, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, recalled on her own Telegram channel the words of the former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who would have said on February 28, 2022 that the use of bombs of

cluster “is a war crime”.

Zajárova affirmed this Saturday that the decision of the United States to deliver cluster bombs to Ukraine is a sign of “weakness” that will make Washington an “accomplice” in the deaths of civilians that these weapons may cause.

“The shipment of fragmentation weapons is a desperate act and a show of weakness in the context of the failure of the much-vaunted Ukrainian counter-offensive,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said in a statement.

Cluster bombs have been banned by more than a hundred countries due to the risk of causing harm to civilians.

These devices consist of a container that opens in the air and disperses a large quantity of explosive submunitions or “bomblets” over a wide area, which can be a radius of between 200 and 400 meters.

Some models can release over 600 submunitions that are designed to explode on impact with the ground, though some fail to detonate and stay buried.

Those “bomblets” that remain in the ground can pose a danger to the civilian population that is comparable to land mines, since they can explode years later when a civilian passes through the area, causing their death or serious injuries, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

