Monday, July 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | On Putin’s order, a new museum for Russian achievements is being built in Moscow

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Russia | On Putin’s order, a new museum for Russian achievements is being built in Moscow
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

On Putin’s order, a museum is being built in Moscow that tells about Russia’s achievements during Putin’s reign.

To Moscow a permanent museum will be built, which presents the achievements of the Russian president Vladimir Putin during the administrative period.

The real purpose of the museum is to present Putin’s achievements and eventually become “a future alternative to the mausoleum”, according to an online magazine operating in exile Medusa sources.

#Russia #Putins #order #museum #Russian #achievements #built #Moscow

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Effective methods for combating premenstrual syndrome have been named

Effective methods for combating premenstrual syndrome have been named

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]