On Putin's order, a museum is being built in Moscow that tells about Russia's achievements during Putin's reign.
To Moscow a permanent museum will be built, which presents the achievements of the Russian president Vladimir Putin during the administrative period.
The real purpose of the museum is to present Putin’s achievements and eventually become “a future alternative to the mausoleum”, according to an online magazine operating in exile Medusa sources.
