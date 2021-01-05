The Russian Ministry of Defense established a boarding school in St. Petersburg, where girls are educated civilized but traditional women. The state decides on the upbringing of girls until their appearance.

Peter

French braids only swaying as a group of school-dressed girls jump down the stairs into an open lobby at the Russian Ministry of Defense’s girls ’boarding school in St. Petersburg.

Going to school in one of Russia’s newest educational institutions doesn’t seem any funnier outward. A five-lane swimming pool built on the first floor appears to be running swimming exercises.