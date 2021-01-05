No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia On Putin’s initiative, a closed-out girls’ school was set up in St. Petersburg to raise “future mothers and the queen” – this is what the curriculum looks like

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 5, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Russian Ministry of Defense established a boarding school in St. Petersburg, where girls are educated civilized but traditional women. The state decides on the upbringing of girls until their appearance.

Peter

French braids only swaying as a group of school-dressed girls jump down the stairs into an open lobby at the Russian Ministry of Defense’s girls ’boarding school in St. Petersburg.

Going to school in one of Russia’s newest educational institutions doesn’t seem any funnier outward. A five-lane swimming pool built on the first floor appears to be running swimming exercises.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Barcelona and Espanyol already played at the Camp Nou half a century ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.