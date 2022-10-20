“It is clear that the US security forces and secret services will only expand their hunt for Russian citizens. Hostile actions of this kind, of course, will not remain without retaliation.” Thus the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovarages against the indictment by the US Justice of five Russian citizens, including Artem Uss, the son of the governor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, Alexander Uss, who was arrested on 17 October in Malpensa at the request of the United States.

Zakharova, according to the Tass website, stressed that Russia considers the detention of Russian citizens in Italy and Germany at the request of the US Justice Department and their extraction as “the continuation of a large-scale campaign to capture undesirable Russians” .