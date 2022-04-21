Home page World

In Lloret de Mar, Spain, an oligarch family of three dies under mysterious circumstances. The case has parallels in the death of another oligarch.

Lloret de Mar – The mysterious death of a Russian family in Spain leaves everyone guessing. In Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava, which is also popular with tourists, according to a report by El Punt Avui found three dead. These are apparently the 55-year-old oligarch Sergei Protosenja and his wife (53) and their 18-year-old daughter.

The bodies are said to have been discovered on Protosenja’s estate in Lloret de Mar on Tuesday afternoon (April 19). The Russian’s 22-year-old son, who lives in France, had previously informed the police that he could no longer reach his family. Protosenja’s fortune was estimated at around 400 million euros. The oligarch made a name for himself as the manager of Novatek, Russia’s largest private energy company.

Mysterious death of oligarchs: did Sergei Protosenya kill his wife and daughter?

To the El Punt Avui-Report according to which the mother and daughter were stabbed, Protosenya is said to have been found hanged. It was further reported that local authorities are investigating in several directions. An extended suicide is possible, in which the oligarch first killed his wife and daughter and then himself. Third-party debt, perhaps through organized crime, is not ruled out either.

Other Spanish media reported that Protosenja killed his wife and their daughter with an ax while they were sleeping. Then he hanged himself in the garden of the property. In addition, the police are said to have secured a bloodstained ax and a knife at the scene of the crime.

However, the version of the extended suicide raises questions. According to El Punt Avui no traces of blood were found on Protosenia’s corpse. According to initial findings, the oligarch may have worn socks as gloves while possibly killing his wife and daughter. Why Protosenja wanted to avoid traces of a possible double murder followed by suicide remains open.

Another death around Russian oligarch family in Moscow just a day earlier

And the fact that the second death drama about the family of an oligarch has already happened within a few days seems puzzling. On Monday (April 18), the 26-year-old daughter of the former Gazprombank Vice President discovered her father dead in his Moscow apartment.

Next to the body of Vladislav Avayev, his wife Yelena and 13-year-old daughter Maria were found dead. All three fatalities sustained gunshot wounds. According to Moscow police, there is evidence that Awayev first shot his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself. (kh)