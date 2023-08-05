A Russian chemical tanker attacked by Ukrainian drones

An attack by naval drones on the Kerch Strait would have damaged, last night, the Russian chemical tanker “SIG”. The ship “Mercury” arrived to rescue the vessel and according to Russian state media, a team of rescuers would have been sent to the Kerch Strait. This was reported by local officials quoted by Russian sources, according to reports from the Kyiv Independent agency.



The tanker’s engine room was damaged as a result of the Ukrainian attack in the Kerch Strait, the Novorossiysk Marine Rescue Coordination Center told the TASS news agency. “The engine room has been damaged,” the source said, adding that the tanker’s crew is safe.

According to the Moscow Times, however, several crew members of the stricken tanker were injured by some broken glass following the explosions. The ship is under US sanctions for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria who support President Bashar al-Assad.

Ukrainian postage stamps with F-16s bombing the Kremlin

Ukraine has issued postage stamps depicting American F-16 fighter jets bombing the Kremlin. Hundreds of people lined up at the central post office in Kiev to buy the new issue.

Ukrposhta explained that it had printed the stamps, whose title is “Exterminators of Evil”, to underline that the country has “urgent need of this type of aircraft. While we are all waiting for the arrival of the F-16s, we have decided to launch the new stamp,” said Ukrposhta director general Igor Smelyansky.

The stamps were designed by Ukrainian illustrator Maksym Palenko and 600,000 copies were printed. A set of four stamps (excluding envelope) is on sale for 156 hryvnia ($4.22).

