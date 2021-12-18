Russia on Saturday, December 18, officially withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty (OON), suspending the fulfillment of its obligations under this agreement. With the appropriate a statement earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry spoke.

The Russian side has already sent a notification to the depositaries of the treaty – Hungary and Canada – and other participating states. As the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov said earlier, there is no reason for Moscow to return to the Treaty.

According to him, earlier Moscow put forward conditions to the DON participants under which it would be possible to consider the option of continuing membership in the community. In particular, Russia demanded guarantees that information obtained as a result of observation flights over its territory would not be transferred to third states, as well as guarantees of unhindered observation of US military installations in Europe for Russian-Belarusian missions. However, Moscow’s demands were ignored.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the country’s withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty on June 7. The law was a response to the US withdrawal from DON in November 2020.